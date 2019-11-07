Bonfire Night attacks on West Yorkshire fire crews rapped

Bonfire Night saw a spate of “reckless” attacks on West Yorkshire fire engines across the region.

The multiple incidents happened in Bradford, Keighley and the Harehills area of Leeds on a night when West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s (WYFRS) control room received over 500 calls over a seven-hour period starting at 5pm.

A spokesperson from WYFRS said: “There were incidents of reckless behaviour with fireworks across West Yorkshire including attacks on fire engines which we condemn.”

In total the fire crews attended 149 incidents across West Yorkshire with 66 of those incidents being bonfire related, but the WYFRS noted not all calls required an attendance as some are duplicates, and in some cases advice was given.

“The level of attacks has been fewer than in some recent years - but any attack on our crews who are working hard to keep the public safe is one too many," said Tactical Commander for the Bonfire period, Benjy Bush.

“However, what we’d really like to focus on is the vast majority of the public who celebrated safely, whether it was attending an organised bonfire or hosting small celebrations at home.

"We'd also like to thank our partner agencies, community volunteers and community leaders who have pulled together supporting us around the bonfire period.

“As usual Bonfire Night has been one of our busiest nights of the year.

"I’d like to pay tribute to our staff who worked really hard to keep people safe and quickly deal with any fires that got out of control.”