Boogie Babes brand expands into Halifax

Boogie Babes will soon be bringing its all action dancing, pom pom shaking, sausage sizzling, parachute waving sessions to a venue in Halifax.

Brighouse already enjoys Boogie Babes’ unique brand of pay-as-you-go fun, but now the team has a new franchisee that will be working in this area.

Marcia Brierley, of Boogie Babes Halifax, who was previously a teacher at Ash Green in Mixenden, will soon be dancing into a play gym or church hall in the town.

She is working within several Sure Start centres over the summer and will then move into her Halifax venues from September.

Boogie Babes creator Lisa McCann said: “If you fancy coming along our sessions go to www.boogiebabes.biz for more information.”