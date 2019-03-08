Book early for car boot sale organisers warn

Lightcliffe Primary School is urging people to sign up at for its next car boot sale which is to be held on Saturday May 11, 9-11am.

There are 60 indoor and outdoor spaces available and organisers warn that people should book early to avoid disapointment as the event is very well attended.

Online booking only. Enquiries to: pfsa@lightcliffe.org.

The school will be open for stallholders to set up from 8am, with admission to shoppers at 9am.

Bacon sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, tea and coffee will be available.

A school spokesman said: “We ask all stallholders and shoppers to please remember that this event is run by volunteer parents and school staff - it is not a professional car boot organisation.

“We would, therefore, ask that staff and volunteer parents are treated with respect.”

So far, Lightliffe Primary School Parents’ Friends’ and Staff Association has held eight successful car boot sales and raised hundreds of pounds for the school.