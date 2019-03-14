Boost in couple’s fundraising bid for maternity bereavement suite in Calderdale

A fundraising campaign for a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital has been boosted by airline Jet2.

The company have donated a prize of two flights from any UK airport to any Jet2 direct destination.

Ben Moorhouse

Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October, leaving the couple devastated.

“What should have been our first full year with our daughter is now going to be year of fundraising and making awareness of Stillbirth in the UK, especially from a dads point of view as hardly any dads talk about this subject

“Our bereavement midwife has been looking to set up a new room away from the ward for a very long time and we have told her it’s now our responsibility through Kallipateira to raise her and the ward the funds that are needed.

“It will cost £15,000 and more to create the new bereavement suite. The new room will be named in honour of our daughter.

“Jet2 have kindly donated us an amazing prize to help us raise as much as possible.”

To enter the draw and be in with a chance of winning, visit www.facebook.com/stillbirthawarenessandfundraising or email Prizekrm@hotmail.com.

There are spaces for 300 entries, at £10 a time. The draw will be made on March 31.