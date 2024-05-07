Boothwood Reservoir: Man rushed to hospital after being rescued from Calderdale reservoir
A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a reservoir in Calderdale.
Firefighters from Halifax and Slaithwaite stations, along with specialist water rescue crew, were called to help the man at Boothwood Reservoir in Ripponden at 9pm on Friday.
He was pulled from the water by firefighters, who had been alerted by police, and handed into the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital.