Firefighters from Halifax and Slaithwaite stations, along with specialist water rescue crew, were called to help the man at Boothwood Reservoir in Ripponden at 9pm on Friday.

He was pulled from the water by firefighters, who had been alerted by police, and handed into the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital.