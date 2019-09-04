Boss at fire-hit Halifax company Ryburne Windows thanks emergency services as big clean up begins

The managing director of a fire-hit company in Halifax has thanked the emergency services for their work as the firm begins its clean up operation.

Ten fire engines were called to the incident at Ryburne Mills in Halifax in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fire was in the basement area of a window manufacturing company Ryburne Windows and the ground floor is also involved.

Managing Director Peter Willemse posted the message on the company's Facebook page thanking people for their support.

"Firstly a Big Thank You to all the emergency services who assisted with tackling the fire at our factory office early hours of yesterday morning," he said.

"Important works are currently in place to get the water, electrics and phone lines etc back up and running, we are hopeful that this is within the next few days (fingers crossed) including the big clean up from smoke and water damage in and around the mill.

"However please be rest assured that we will be back working as soon as we can.

"Should you have any questions regarding current orders, installs or have a general enquiry, the showroom at Hunger Hill is still open for visiting alternatively email your enquiry to enquiries@ryburnewindows.co.uk and a member of our team will get back to you ASAP.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. Thanks for all your kind wishes and support."