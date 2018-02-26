Brian Blessed OBE to headline Brighouse Arts Festival

Brian Blessed OBE will be coming to Brighouse on Saturday, October 13 to host his unique ‘An Evening with Brian Blessed’ at St. Martin’s Church.

Festival Director, Matthew Harrison-Lord, said: “It’s amazing that we have booked literally the biggest voice in showbiz to come to Brighouse.

“Not only that, but we’ve managed to get an exclusive event for the whole of Calderdale as it’s the first time Brian has ever held such an event in the region.

“Ticket sales are already amazing so don’t delay to book.”

Mr Blessed said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to Brighouse in October to be involved in the Brighouse Arts Festival. It is a wonderful part of the country that is very dear to my heart and I am looking forward to meeting my friends and fans in Calderdale”.

Brian Blessed received an OBE from the Queen last year, and has starred in many big hit movies and TV shows such as Flash Gordon, Black Adder and Z-Cars. He is also famous for his mountaineering, having scaled Everest three times.

Although Mr Blessed is the headline act for the Brighouse Arts Festival in October, the organisers state that it’s not just Brian that will raise the profile and quality of this year’s festival but other well-known artists also. Details of which will be released in the coming weeks.

Steven Lord, chair of the organising charity, said: “We’re a group of volunteers that run the festival and it’s brilliant that we have managed to get such a high profile name to come to Brighouse.

“We shall continue to reach new levels with the Arts Festival this year.

“More volunteers and sponsors are needed, so please ring 01484 722462 if you can help.”

The Brighouse Arts Festival runs from October 6 to 14 and tickets are on sale now, online or at the Harrison Lord Gallery and Ryecorn Wholefoods. Visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for more information.