Brighouse-based Faith PR shortlisted for prestigious award

Brighouse-based public relations and communications agency Faith PR has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Small PR Agency award in the 2019 Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PRide Awards for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Faith PR is one of the top three contenders for the prestigious award, which is judged by a team of industry experts and recognises the outstanding work and professionalism of PR agencies and in-house teams across the UK.

Headquartered in Brighouse, Faith PR opened its doors 12 years ago servicing regional, national and international clients across both B2C and B2B sectors.

The company has enjoyed a series of recent client wins, including global energy management business Kinect Energy and Woven in Kirklees, a new bi-annual festival that celebrates the rich textiles heritage across Kirklees and the digital innovations paving the way for the future.

Stefanie Hopkins, managing director of Faith PR, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Outstanding Small PR Agency award category. It truly is a testament to the dedication of our team here at Faith PR.

“This past year has been an exciting time for the agency as we have won numerous new accounts whilst delivering some truly outstanding work for our clients.”

Last year, Faith PR went home with the gold Corporate and Business Communications Campaign award for its work with Johnsons of Whixley Ltd, a family-run horticultural nursery.

The Yorkshire and Lincolnshire PRide Awards Dinner will take place at The Queens, City Square, Leeds, on Thursday 21 November.

Faith PR is shortlisted alongside Social Communications and Capital B Media.

