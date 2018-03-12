Brighouse-based Lottie Shaw's wins business of the year

Brighouse-based baked goods business Lottie Shaw’s has been recognised with two Yorkshire-wide business awards at the Garbutt + Elliott Food Entrepreneurs Awards.

Lottie Shaw’s won both the Business of the Year and the Best Yorkshire Brand award at a ceremony in The Hospitium, Museum Gardens, York, attended by more than 100 business leaders in the food and drink sector.

The company was crowned alongside ten other winners across nine categories.

Run by Charlotte Shaw, the fourth generation in the Shaw family business, the bakery recently moved into a new 12,000 sqm premises in Brighouse to create its tasty treats.

Attracting 76 entries, the inaugural awards were organised by York and Leeds-based accountancy firm Garbutt + Elliott to recognise the best among the county’s food and drink producers and retailers.

Russell Turner, Garbutt + Elliott managing partner, said: “Lottie Shaw’s is a worthy winner of both business and brand of the year. This was a unanimous decision by the judges. They felt that the company is an exemplar of a great Yorkshire brand, having worked hard to grow the business while retaining its impressive heritage.

“As a major supporter of businesses in Yorkshire, we’re proud to host an event that shines the spotlight on the significant role the food and drink sector plays in creating prosperity and employment in the region.

“Congratulations to all the winners and those businesses which were highly commended – we look forward to seeing them grow and succeed throughout the coming years. We’re already planning on making next year’s event bigger and better, and encourage more food and drink entrepreneurs across Yorkshire to get involved.”