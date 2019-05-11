Brighouse business brothers make record start

Two brothers behind a Brighouse digital marketing agency are celebrating a record start to the company’s financial year.

Scott and Ryan Brant, of Vizulate Digital, said the agency has recorded a 94 per cent increase in turnover versus January to April 2018, doubling the same period last year and marking the company’s most successful first quarter since its launch in 2014.

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate Digital, said: “Since the start of the year, we’ve worked hard to deliver significant growth and stay on track after successfully growing our revenue by more than 20 per cent by the end of 2018.

“Our efforts are paying off, and we have secured five new clients since January with several more significant projects in the pipeline.

“We’re also recruiting for our first apprentice to support the team with the increased work load.”

Scott added: “We have seen a growth recently in businesses from the manufacturing and professional services arenas coming to us for advice and support. Typically, these businesses will have limited knowledge of how to get results through digital marketing, or will have dabbled in it themselves before, but recognise they need a strategy to see a real return on investment.

Ryan Brant, creative director, added: “Innovation is also central to our growth strategy for 2019.

“And outside of client projects we’ve been developing new ecommerce products.

“An example is Woosage, a new integration tool that imports orders from the WooCommerce ecommerce platform to the Sage accounting package.”