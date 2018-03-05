Brighouse businesses urged to back the BID

Businesses across Brighouse are being invited to have their say on proposals to develop a Business Improvement District (BID) for the town centre.

It is the latest stage of a process which launched with the formation of a steering group last year to examine whether a BID should go ahead.

A consultation has now been launched which will include a series of workshops on what a BID would mean and involve. Owners are also being invited to complete a survey on their perceptions of the town, the opportunities for the future and how these can be achieved.

Lesley Adams, Chair of the Brighouse BID Steering Group, said: “Our vision of a BID for Brighouse will affect all businesses in the town so it is vital that as many people as possible get in the process.

“I would encourage all business owners to complete a survey, offer time for an interview or come along to one of the workshops. The results will help us develop the business plan on which ratepayers will be balloted in October.

“We are confident this is a great opportunity that has the potential to create benefits for us all so please take time in the coming weeks to get involved and find out more about our BID.”

A BID is where rate-paying businesses contribute to improvements to the area and then decide how the money is spent.

There are over 300 BIDs across the country and Brighouse’s plan, which is backed by Calderdale Council, is to focus on the town centre with the hope this will drive further investment across the wider area.

Workshops will be held at Prego, Huddersfield Road, March 15 at 8am, 12.30pm and 5.30pm and March 16 at 8am and 12.30pm

Meetings of the Steering Group have already taken place and an initial scoping survey of businesses representative of the town was carried out in December and January.

Key themes emerging are that businesses are generally supportive of the events programme in Brighouse, and the way it has attracted new visitors to the town, and would like to see it continue.