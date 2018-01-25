Brighouse coach travel company ceases trading

The award-winning Brighouse firm Arrow Coach Travel confirmed that they have ceased trading.

Customers have bookings with the firm still outstanding.

The family-run firm, owned by Richard and Julie Jessop, started out in 2008 with the mission to make "coach travel fun,enjoyable and cost effective to every age group in the Brighouse and surrounding area."

Their fleet was upgraded in 2010 to offer luxury travel options and in order to keep up with increasing demand they opened agencies in Wyke, Cleckheaton and Mytholmroyd.

Arrow Coach Travel were one of the businesses most badly affected by the Boxing Day floods of 2015, when they suffered up to £40,000 of damage to their fleet and headquarters.

A statement said: "It is with heartfelt regret that Arrow Coach Travel ceased trading at midnight on the 23rd of January 2018.

"All passengers and suppliers will be contacted."