Brighouse crash: Person rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after serious crash on M62 slip road
A person has been rescued by firefighters and rushed to hospital after a serious crash on an M62 slip road.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:44 am
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:48 am
It happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday (July 29) near the Junction 25 roundabout in Brighouse
Two cars had crashed leaving a casualty trapped.
They were rescued by firefighters from Rastrick and Cleckheaton stations and taken to hospital in an ambulance.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collision involving two cars, one person was trapped on arrival of fire service.
"Casualty was released by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by ambulance.
"Appliances from Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended."