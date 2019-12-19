Brighouse dance studio left in limbo as council approve apartment plans

A dance studio has been left in limbo after Calderdale Planning Committee approved plans to transform its premises into five apartments.

Studio One School of Dance, on Commercial Street, Brighouse, which has occupied the property for 13 years, has now been left no choice but to look at relocating.

The developers, Milan Property Group, want to carry out alterations to the first floor of the building, which has an Art Deco architectural style, and is situated above a betting shop.

The current occupants still have a seven-year lease on the property, which has been taken into account by the developers stating any development work will not commence for another six years.

The dance studio, which is also used as Brighouse Arts Centre, teaches over 150 children and brings around 300 parents to the Brighouse town centre, according to a representative of the studio at a Calderdale Planning Committee meeting at Halifax Town Hall, on Tuesday.

Concerns were also raised at the meeting about the impracticality of the refuse points and fire exits for the building if it were to become apartments.

However, there is an external yard to the rear of the site, used by existing tenants to store refuse. An amended plan has been provided to include this area within the application boundary and indicate it as bin storage.

There were a total of 45 letters of objection to the plans.