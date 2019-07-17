Brighouse digital agency helps furniture maker generate additional £70k in sales

A Brighouse digital marketing agency has helped a UK wide bespoke furniture manufacturer achieve a major online sales boost.

Vizulate Digital partnered with Mirfield based Parker Howley & Co to implement a strategic Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Google Ads strategy to drive traffic to the bespoke furniture maker’s newly launched ecommerce website.

In the three months since the project went live, it has helped the firm generate in excess of £70,000 of additional sales.

Mike Howley, co-director at Parker Howley & Co, said: “Launching our e-commerce website was a major step for the brand, as until recently we had grown our audience organically by establishing our reputation with a strong social media presence.

“However, we recognised the potential increase in sales that launching an e-commerce offering, supported by and accompanying SEO and Google Ads strategy, could deliver.

“We were confident that the team at Vizulate would help drive sales and grow the business further online, and they have certainly helped us to achieve that. The results we have achieved so far have been brilliant.”

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate Digital, added: “Investing in e-commerce and a targeted digital marketing campaign is a big deal for a company that has operated without a website since its launch, but we have been pleased to support the team in identifying and implementing a strategy that has taken sales to the next level.”

