Brighouse Factory is sold to a new occupier

Acting on behalf of Aflex Hose, Avison Young has secured the sale of its 27,000 sq ft manufacturing facility on the popular Armytage Road Industrial Estate in Brighouse.

Aflex Hose is consolidating and expanding its West Yorkshire operations, with a new state of the art 210,000 sq ft factory, currently under construction in Huddersfield.

Rob Oliver of Avison Young said "We are seeing really strong demand across the Kirklees and Calderdale areas at the moment, particularly from occupiers looking to buy mid-size units.

"We knew this unit would generate a lot of interest. It received a large number of enquiries, primarily from local companies looking to relocate but stay local to their existing operations, but also from investors.

"Brighouse works well given its M62 proximity, and easy access to both West Yorkshire and the North West.”

The property has been acquired by Yorkshire Property Enterprises Ltd (YPE), which will relocate a group company into the premises once refurbished.

YPE commented: “The availability of suitable premises was very limited and finding the right premises was challenging. We are very pleased to acquire such a well-located property, which will allow our business to remain in the area and continue its expansion plans.”

The acquiring agent was Rob Thompson of T1 Asset Management Ltd.

