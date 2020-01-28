Brighouse firm gives charities chance to boost donations using contactless technology

A Brighouse company is helping charities to boost their fundraising by giving them the chance to benefit from a device that accepts contactless card donations.

Yorkshire Payments has launched a competition to give local charities the chance to win a contactless donation box to help them make the most of the rise in popularity of so called “cashless giving” to charity. The device, which is already in use at charities including Overgate Hospice in Halifax, also accepts donations via Apple Pay, Google Pay or using an Apple Watch.

Laura Golding, director of income generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “Our contactless donation boxes make it much more convenient for us to accept donations.

“They allow anyone wishing to donate to select the amount they want to give and tap their card, phone or smartwatch to complete the transaction.

“They are portable too, meaning we can maximise the vital donations we receive to the charity, especially from the increasing number of people who don’t carry cash but still wish to make a donation.”

A homelessness campaign launched by the Mayor of London in 2018 saw 33 contactless donation points installed across London. 40% of the £78,000 raised came from digital giving, including the contactless donation stations and the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said:

“Many charities traditionally rely heavily on cash donations to make up a large part of their fundraising income.

“However, times are changing quickly and, as more and more people choose to pay by card, they expect to be able to give to charity using their card as well.

“It is important that charities keep up with this trend and make it as easy as possible for people to continue to donate.

“We have launched our competition to give two charities the chance to win a contactless donation box so they can do just that.”

To enter the competition, visit yorkshirepayments.com/charity-competition.

