Brighouse groups join forces to support elderly and isolated people

A Brighouse community group has joined forces with a nearby business to provide funding support and essential home improvements for the elderly and isolated across West Yorkshire.

Focus4Hope is working with Eclipse Energy, based in Halifax, to help make a difference to the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Eclipse Energy is offering a free consultation for West Yorkshire residents who might qualify for a free boiler or insulation through ECO.

It is a Government Scheme which has been set up to help low-income households access home efficiency improvements to reduce the cost of heating their homes, and to reduce their carbon footprints.

Louise Reed, founder of Focus4Hope, said: “It’s great to be able to offer more for the people we work with. The elderly in particular, a number of which are on pension credit, will benefit from having warmer, more energy efficient homes for the coming winters.”

Focus4Hope predominantly works with local elderly and isolated/lonely individuals, local homeless and those impacted by the refugee crisis.

Working together, Focus4Hope aims to access funding through Eclipse which will benefit the individuals it works with. The elderly and isolated will benefit from government funded home improvements, previously unaffordable for them.

Through its work, Focus4Hope works with some of the most vulnerable groups across West Yorkshire, providing outreach services and supplies for the homeless, and regular events for the elderly.

The group is currently fundraising for a minibus for the groups it supports.