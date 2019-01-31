Brighouse meeting invites community to share issues and challenges

A meeting has been organised in Brighouse for local business and community groups to share any issues they have.

Jon Trickett, the MP for Hemsworth and a member of Labour’s Shadow Cabinet, will join Calderdale councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, Labour’s candidate for Calder Valley at the next general election, at a meeting tomorrow (Friday).

Local businesses, community groups and charities are invited to contribute and raise some of the key issues they face at the meeting which will take place at Brighouse Civic Hall at 7pm.

Roisin Cavanagh, founder of the social enterprise All1Collective and one of the speakers at the event, said: “I’m really pleased that this mass meeting is happening in our area. It sends a clear message that the people of our area do matter, do have a voice and can make a difference.”

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn said: “This will be a great opportunity for local people to get together, discuss issues that matter to them and the challenges our local communities need to overcome.

“Ultimately we want to help give real power back to local people, give them a stronger voice and equip them with the training and tools to improve their lives and their communities.

“I’m delighted we have Jon Trickett joining us. As an MP he’s at the heart of our parliament and our politics and is taking a lead on finding new ways to empower people and communities.”

The event will be held at Brighouse Civic Hall ‪on Friday at 7pm with registration and refreshments ‪from 6pm.

For more information and to register, visit www.events.labour.org.uk