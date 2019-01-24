Brighouse PR agency expands team

Brighouse-based public relations and communications agency Faith PR has added to its award-winning team with the addition of two new full-time members of staff.

The agency, which has just celebrated its 11th anniversary, has appointed Kate Wobschall as account manager and Gemma Birbeck as PR account executive.

Kate said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working in my home town of Brighouse, helping our clients to tell their stories and helping to grow the business further.”

Gemma said: “I’ve always been passionate about progressing my career in PR, so I’m over the moon to be joining such a strong team.”