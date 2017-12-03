Brighouse Salvation Army helping those in need at Christmas

Around 200 children in Brighouse will wake up to Christmas presents this year thanks to the Salvation Army’s toy appeal.

Brighouse Salvation Army on King Street is encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children don’t miss out.

Church leader Lieutenant Claire Whybrow said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet.

“The Christmas Story inspires us a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to spread festive joy to families this December.

“We have been running this appeal for families in need for many years now. It’s wonderful to see children’s faces light up when they open their Christmas presents. If you have children, grandchildren, or children you support, think of what they might like in their Christmas stocking and consider buying an extra present and donating it. We’re asking for brand-new toys or gifts so the families we support feel extra special.

“We are also holding a family-friendly Christingle Service at 2pm on Sunday, December 10 and our Annual Carol Service at 2pm on Sunday, December 17. They will be great festive occasions and we’d love to see you there.”

People are invited to drop a new unused toy for a child aged 0 to 17 years old to The Salvation Army on King Street on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9am until 12pm or to Specsavers and Superdrug on Commercial Street during their regular opening hours until Sunday, December 10.

The Salvation Army will then wrap the gifts, which will be distributed to children and families in the area through The Salvation Army’s own networks, local groups, and social services.

They would also appreciate volunteers to help with the sorting and wrapping on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.

For more information, email claire.whybrow@salvationarmy.org.uk or call 01484 401175.