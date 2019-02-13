Brighouse social club to go under the hammer with guide price of £250,000

A Brighouse social club is set to go under the hammer at an auction later this year.

The first auction of 2019 by Harrogate estate agent FSS features a bumper crop of properties from right across Yorkshire, from Calderdale to Scarborough.

Altogether 15 lots are set to go under the hammer including some well-located homes with fabulous period features and luxury interiors that are ready to move into.

One of the buildings is the former Blakeborough Social Club on Bradford Road.

It was renovated into the Brighouse Emporium by its current owner but they have sadly had to abandon the project for personal reasons and is selling it with planning approval for a wide variety of uses.

The Victorian former social club has feature carvings above the door believed to be figureheads of Gladstone and Parmiston.

It has a guide price of £250,000.

The premises is arranged over three floors with a small flat at second floor level. The property has a additional small yard adjacent to the property.

The property benefits from planning permission for the subdivision and change of use of existing social club (Use Class D2) to retail (Class A1), restaurant and/or café (Class A3), drinking establishment (Class A4), hot food takeway (Class A5), office (Class B1a), Chiropodist or Dentist (Use Class D1), Beautician (Sui Generis) and assembly and leisure (Class D2).

The FSS Property auction takes place at Pavilions of Harrogate from 3pm on Thursday, March 7.

Call 01423 501211 to arrange viewings.