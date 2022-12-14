Brighouse tackle shop Calder Angling Supplies goes digital to offer the best service possible

Calder Angling Supplies in Brighouse has made the decision to move their small business online offering deliveries and collections for local anglers and national postal delivery.

David and Christina Maris bought Calder Angling Supplies six years ago and have built it into a thriving fishing tackle shop providing local anglers with everything from maggots and worms to poles and seat boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After growing the business and moving to a prominent location on Bradford Road in Brighouse they made the brave decision to move the business online.

Fishing in Penistone. Picture: David Maris

"It was a difficult decision" said owner David. "We love running the shop but with the significant price increases we're fielding for energy, mortgage rates and insurance it just made sense.

"We want to be able to continue to offer the best possible service to the angling community and that includes keeping our prices as low as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know many of our customers already shop online and are confident but we are also aware that many people are new to shopping online.

"Offering the in person, same day delivery service allows the best of both worlds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

All businesses are facing tough decisions at the moment. The online world can offer the opportunity for businesses to continue thriving as we go through the next few months with record energy prices and soaring inflation.

The cost of living crisis is impacting all of us but trying to shop local and support small businesses is something we can all try to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad