Broad Street Plaza crash driver had 'medical episode' at the wheel

The driver of a car that crashed into railings outside the Broad Street Plaza complex yesterday had a medical episode at the wheel, police have said.

No people were hurt as a result of the crash, but emergency services were present at the scene for several hours. The current condition of the man is not yet known.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, at about 3.44pm on Sunday to a report a car had collided with railings.

"Paramedics attended and assessed the driver who was thought to have suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

"Recovery was arranged for the car by the driver."