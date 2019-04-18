Brothers chosen for UK campaign

Two entrepreneurial brothers behind a Brighouse marketing agency have been chosen to deliver a five-figure digital marketing campaign to support the growth of a UK-wide bespoke furniture maker.

Scott and Ryan Brant, founders of Vizulate Digital, have been briefed to boost the search engine presence of Mirfield-based Parker Howley & Co and drive sales of its hand-crafted furniture through a newly-designed and developed e-commerce website.

Established in 2012, Parker Howley & Co employs a small team of designers, carpenters and craftsmen and prides itself on using 100 per cent raw materials.

The business has built up a large and loyal following on social media with its furniture now being delivered throughout the UK.

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate Digital, said: “The fact that Parker Howley & Co has grown its audience organically and without a website to date is testament to the reputation it has created for itself using social media.

“Customers now have a dedicated website where they can place their orders, and the search engine marketing campaign will enable Parker Howley & Co to reach new audiences.”

Mike Howley, co-director at Parker Howley & Co said: “We are confident the team at Vizulate will help drive sales and grow the business further through the e-commerce site.

“The team took the time to understand exactly where we want to take the business, and we appreciate their transparent approach and significant industry expertise.”