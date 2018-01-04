Bumper year of events lined up in Brighouse

There’s plenty to get excited about in Brighouse as 2018 brings events both old and new to the town centre.

After a jam packed itinerary last year, the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) has a whole host of treats in store for the coming months.

Anne Colley, chairwoman of BBI, said: “We are looking forward to the year ahead. The first event of the year will be in April. We have not yet decided what the theme of the event is going to be.

“Last year it coincided with the Tour de Yorkshire so we based it around that and the year before the theme was the 1960s. It is to ease people in to the year’s events and get things going.”

The Brighouse 1940s weekend is the biggest event in the town’s calendar with last year’s crowds reaching a record 60,000 visitors during the two day event.

The event will take place on June 2 and 3 and eager enthusiasts have already started inquiring for details.

Anne said: “The event gets bigger every year. People come from all over and as we found out last year people come from other countries to the event. We seem to take over most of the town but every year we always find more space.”

As well as the other regular festivals including the annual event in August and the Christmas market at the end of the year, the committee is planning an event in November to commemorate the end of the First World War.

Anne said: “We feel we should do something. We’re not sure what we are going to do yet, but details will follow.”

The committee will discuss the plans for this extra event at a meeting later this month.