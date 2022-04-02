Burnley Road shut between Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd
The road between Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd has ben shut both ways by police.
By sarah fitton
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:23 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:26 am
A cordon is in place on Burnley Road and police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.
This story will be updated with more details when we have them.
Police have posted on social media: "Burnley Road, by Brearley Bridge between Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd remains closed both ways this morning with a police cordon in place.
"Please avoid the location and find alternative routes."