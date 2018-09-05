Burst water pipe closes Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd

A burst water main is causing major delays and traffic disruption this morning through Mytholmroyd.

The burst pipe has caused major damage to Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Please be aware of a major water burst in the road junction Burnley Road with Caldene Avenue in Mytholmroyd.

"Do not attempt to try and pass as the road has been closed for immediate repair updates to follow thank you."

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "Due to the burst water main on the A646, Burnley Road, please avoid the area. Alternative routes are extremely congested so we advise people not to travel at this time. Staff are on site and we will post updates when available."

Metro is also warning passengers there is disruption to bus services.

Burst water main in Mytholmroyd (West Yorkshire Police)

Here is the latest disruption and routes buses are taking

590 - Running between Todmorden and Mytholmroyd only

'westbound' services running via Cragg Road in both directions (for 'through journeys eg Hebden Bridge to Halifax) change in Mytholmroyd

597 NOT running

901 only running between Huddersfield and Cragg Vale