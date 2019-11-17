Bus campaign puts community and small businesses in the spotlight

The Small Business Saturday campaign bus has visited Halifax to gather local business and community leaders to celebrate small businesses and their communities.

The bus featured a special ‘Blue Sofa’ interview series, where small businesses, entrepreneurs and leading local figures shared stories about their business or local area to a Facebook live audience. This year Small Business Saturday will be held on Saturday, December 7.

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens MBE said: “Each year this campaign has grown in support from government, business and communities alike, and so we can’t wait for December to come round and put small businesses in the spotlight once again. Small businesses are the heart of their communities with 5.6 million keeping their local economies moving, providing jobs, training and unique services.

“But this is not just a campaign for one day, it is a year-round celebration of small businesses.”