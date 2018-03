A number of bus routes have been restarted after today's mass delays and suspensions.

The reopened routes are:

571 Halifax – Bradford Operating normal route (omitting Whinney Hill Park)

576 Halifax – Bradford Operating full route

579 Halifax – Sowerby Operating via Sowerby New Road

590 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route

592 Halifax – Todmorden Operating full route

Bus users are reminded to check social media for up-to-the-minute updates.