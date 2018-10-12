Business experts champion The Courier's 'Love Your Highstreet' campaign

Two Calderdale business gurus have thrown their weight behind the Halifax Courier’s Love Your Highstreet campaign, throwing their weight behind our effort to support independent businesses in Calderdale town centres.

The campaign will see your local paper champion the benefits of local shopping in town centres across Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Hebden Bridge and beyond.

Shoopers strolling down the Woolshops complex in Halifax town centre.

Chloe McNeill, who leads Halifax BID, and Chris Sands, a Calderdale-based pioneer who created the worldwide retail juggernaut Totally Locally, said that it is more vital than ever that people get into their local towns in the long lead-in to Christmas.

“It’s massively important,” said Chloe, “shopping locally makes such a huge difference and it has a huge impact on your town centre.

“It’s not just about shops, either. We need people to go out and enjoy their high street, to meet up and enjoy a coffee, to get out into restauarants. That’s all part of it.

“These different businesses and service providers all support each other, and the proof is there that people coming into a vibrant town centre do come back.

Diners relax in the Westgate Arcade in Halifax.

“Halifax BID are proud to wholeheartedly support the Love Your Highstreet campaign.”

Chris, who’s innovative guidance model has been adopted by small businesses all over the world, explained the difference it makes to spend money locally.

“I did some work with a cafe in Sowerby Bridge and we worked out that they had 29 different local suppliers.

“When you think of the fact that those 29 suppliers will often have 20-plus local suppliers themselves, you start to appreciate the importance of shopping locally and the impact it can have on a region like Calderdale.

“There’s that old adage that a pound spent to a local, independent supplier goes around a town fifty times, and it’s so true.”