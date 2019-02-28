Business Focus: Homecoming for Halifax entrepreneurs

For proud Yorkshire lads, owners of Acuity Digital, the chance to join Leeds Beckett University’s new University Business Centre located in historic Piece Mill in the centre of Halifax was a welcome homecoming.

Started in 2016 by Sean Walsh, and later joined by brother Liam, the innovative digital consultancy works with growing tech start-ups through to several Premier League football clubs, helping them improve their digital strategy.

Acuity provides a digital intelligence audit service for brands to help them evaluate the effectiveness of all their digital marketing channels before recommending improvements as part of an overall project.

Deciding to locate themselves in Halifax, rather than the more obvious choices of Leeds or Manchester, may seem a surprising decision for a new digital start-up but Acuity realised early on that there were many advantages to basing themselves in their home town.

Liam said: “There’s a real buzz about Halifax at the moment with increased support for start-ups and more digital talent moving to the area. Our new offices within the University Business Centre are the perfect base, conveniently located with the train station just 100 metres down the road and surrounded by bars, shops and restaurants in Piece Hall. It is fabulous to be located in such a historic and state of the art building.”

In the immediate future Acuity Digital are looking to continue their growth, hoping to bring on new clients, reinvesting in the company and expanding the team further.

They are particularly keen to work with the university to provide a platform for nurturing young talented graduates in digital and keeping them in Yorkshire.