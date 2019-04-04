Business lunch raises £32,000 for charities

Business people across Kirklees and Calderdale have handed over a life-changing total of £32,000 to two local young people’s charities, thanks to a phenomenal fundraising lunch and auction.

The third annual Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL), sponsored by Huddersfield’s Crowther Chartered Accountants, saw 290 people from the local business community come together in December to support the cause.

The money raised during the event on December 6 surpassed all expectations and targets with a record-breaking £32,000 donated on the day – over a third more than at last year’s KACCL.

The amount has been split equally between two charities, with £16,000 donated to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and £16,000 going to The Orange Box choir; part of Square Chapel’s community outreach programme in Halifax.

This year’s KACCL takes place on December 5 and tickets sold out within a few weeks of going on sale.

The event will follow the same format as last year with a prosecco reception, a three-course meal and entertainment at the Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield.

Steve Crowther, who remains as chair of KACCL 2019, said: “Being able to hand over such a life-changing amount to Orange Box and Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is definitely the highlight of the KACCL experience. It makes all the hard work from the many volunteers worthwhile.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how the funds will benefit these worthy causes and are determined to raise even more funds at this year’s event. It’s incredible that KACCL is now gaining so much traction that we have already sold all the tickets for this year’s event.”