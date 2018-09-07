Business owner thanks Mytholmroyd community after water burst damage

The owner of a Mytholmroyd business flooded by complications following the burst water pipe has thanked the local community for their help.

Beverley Langley, who owns Be Valley Furniture on Burnley Road, arrived to work on Thursday to see half her premises saturated by water damage after a burst water main caused the closure of the road the previous day.

A whole section of the store was damaged by the surge.

After an appeal on social media, Beverley was inundated by offers of help, with two locals arriving at the store with water pumps within minutes.

"They were so helpful and I'd really like to thank them," Beverley said, "to get two people offer water pumps when it was difficult to even get to the shop, it was incredible.

"It says so much for the community of Mytholmroyd. It was fantastic."

The damage was caused when Yorkshire Water turned the mains back on following the damage, which in turn caused a surge that burst a pipe in the shop.

Business remained open as usual throughout, with Yorkshire Water themselves offering help and support.

Beverley said: "Yorkshire Water have been great, they couldn't have done more for us.

"We've got dehumidifiers on the go now and they've provided manpower to sort it all out. I've been surprised by how brilliant they've been, actually."