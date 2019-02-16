Business plan at Piece Hall ahead of schedule says Calderdale Council leader

Occupancy of units at Halifax’s historic Piece Hall is ahead of the business plan, said Calderdale Council’s Leader.

Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) was answering questions at the full meeting of Calderdale Council at Halifax Town Hall when he gave his response to a question by Coun Mike Payne (Con, Sowerby Bridge).

Coun Payne said it was a wonderful scheme but one in which the council had a large investment.

“Whilst we have updates from our own trustees it would be useful for a formal answer from Cabinet,” he said.

Coun Payne asked two questions, firstly, whether or not occupancy of the Piece Hall’s units was on target and, secondly, whether a settlement figure in relation to a dispute with contractors had been reached.

Coun Swift said there were continuing discussions regarding the settlement issue and as far as occupancy was concerned, “it is ahead of the business plan.”

The Grade I listed 18th century Piece Hall was re-opened following £19 million worth of renovation in August 2017.