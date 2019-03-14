£4m Calderdale research centre opens as it joins fight against global infections

A new £4m health research centre in Calderdale has been officially opened as it helps deliver products in the global fight against infections

GAMA Healthcare’s brand new Fellows Research Centre was opened by Sir Alan Langlands, vice-chancellor of the University of Leeds and the former Chief Executive of the NHS.

He praised the facility’s impact on the local science cluster and Halifax MP Holly Lynch commended the development and welcomed GAMA to her constituency.

The £4 million facility will be staffed with up to 20 qualified professionals, carrying out high-tech research in all aspects of microbiology, infection control and analytical chemistry - researching and developing products to help in the global fight against infection and AMR.

Dr Guy Braverman, MD and Co-founder of GAMA Healthcare, said: “This is the latest development in the long story of GAMA’s progression from a new company with a handful of employees to the point we are at now, where we have an international reach and multiple facilities in the UK. All credit and thanks goes to those who have worked so hard to ensure that this ambitious project has become a reality.”

GAMA Healthcare, a British company, is one of the largest suppliers of wet and dry wipes in the UK, and its products are now found in most hospitals across the country, placing them at the forefront of infection prevention in the NHS.

In recent years, its products have increasingly found success in overseas markets; GAMA now sell to over 50 countries worldwide, with six international offices.

Dr Allen Hanouka, MD and Co-founder of GAMA Healthcare, said: “It is great to see the hard work of so many people finally coming together with this new fantastic facility. It will ensure that our products continue to improve and to hold their place at the very forefront of infection prevention technology.”

As a testament to this progress, GAMA were presented with the Queen’s Award for International Trade, which was presented by the DIT Minister, Baroness Fairhead in a visit to the offices in Watford.

It was also recently announced that GAMA will be placed on the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, which recognises growth in international sales, for the third consecutive year.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, said: “We are thrilled that GAMA have chosen Halifax as the location for their new development, and that they have recognised the potential of this area as welcoming to business and innovation.

"Having followed the development over the last few years, I am glad to see the work of all those involved coming together, and I would like to wish GAMA all the success and a warm welcome into the community.”