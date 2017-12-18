Award-winning Halifax digital agency celebrates rebrand

INK Digital, a Halifax-headquartered and now international, multi-award-winning digital agency founded in 2002, has announced a full rebrand, changing the trading name of the business to Woven.

The move comes as Woven further expands its team to include additional strategists, developers, designers and copywriters.

The expansion cements Woven’s position as a leading full-service marketing and communications agency, with the strategic and creative expertise to deliver award-winning multi-channel marketing solutions to their rapidly expanding national and international client base.

Helen Darlington, CEO at Woven said: “It was by no means an easy decision to make, to rebrand our agency after 15 fantastic years.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to create a name and an identity that truly marries with our brand personality, capabilities and passion for our craft.

“This is a huge moment; it’s so exciting. So, it is a very fond farewell to INK and a huge welcome to Woven.”

Woven’s sophisticated new brand and minimalist website design reflect the agency’s growing confidence and aspirations, displaying a clear and refined aesthetic that will appeal to clients looking for world-class design coupled with sophisticated, highly-effective marketing solutions.

Whilst the rebrand certainly represents a significant change in positioning, the Woven team are committed to maintaining the friendly and personable spirit that has always helped them stand out from the crowd.

Their ambitious plans for 2018 will see Woven grow even further, and they’re currently on the hunt for nine talented, creative and passionate individuals to help make it happen.

The businesses new website is live now at www.woven.agency