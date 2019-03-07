B&M is set to open a new store in former Lidl in Todmorden

B&M has announced it is set to open a brand new store in Todmorden later this month on the site for the former Lidl on Halifax Road.

The discount retailer is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Thursday 28 March, creating 40 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

The store will take yup residence at the former Lidl site in Todmorden, with the supermarket moving further along Halifax Road at the end of last year.