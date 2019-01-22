Bid to speed up Clifton Enterprise zone and business park plan

A £45 MILLION plan to create new ‘enterprise zones’ in West Yorkshire, including one in Calderdale, will be discussed this week.

But much of the detail will be withheld from the public.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is in the process of creating 10 enterprise zones across the area.

Phase one includes several Leeds zones – Newmarket Lane, Thornes Farm, Logic Leeds and Gateway 45/Temple Green.

Phase 2 includes Gain Lane, Parry Lane and Staithgate Lane in Bradford, Clifton Business Park near Brighouse in Calderdale, Lindley Moor East, Lindley Moor West and Moor Park, Mirfield (Kirklees), Langthwaite Business Park Extension and South Kirkby Business Park (Wakefield).

The Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Board will discuss plans for the sites at a meeting on Wednesday, and hear that the £45 million will help “accelerate delivery” on the sites and enhance the power supply of the Phase 2 sites.

In Phase 2 of the scheme, business that set up in the Enterprise Zones will get incentives including up to 100 per cent business rate discount of up to £275,000 over a five-year period.

Funding for the zones includes £20m from the Local Growth Fund.

Details of efforts to bring the sites forward will be discussed in part of the meeting where the press and public will be exempt.

A report to the meeting says: “It is considered that the public interest in maintaining the content of the appendices as exempt outweighs the public interest in disclosing the information, as publication at this time could prejudice current and future decision-making. “