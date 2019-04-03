Boots stores under threat after announcement of possible closures

The owner of pharmacy chain Boots has warned that there could be store closures in the UK as it tries to cut costs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, based in the US, has announced "decisive steps" to reduce costs following its "most difficult quarter" since the firm's formation, with sales down by 2.3 per cent.

The chain has almost 2,500 stores across the UK, including in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, employing about 56,000 staff nationwide.

The firm has said a review into stores is underway but Boots UK has said there were no plans for major reductions.

The news comes soon after the group's announcement that 350 jobs are at risk at the head office in Nottingham as part of plans to reduce 20 per cent HQ staff costs.

Although no store closures have been announced yet, Boots has said it will look to save $1.5 billion over the next year.