Brighouse fake tan manufacturer creates 40 jobs with Sheffield warehouse opening

A Brighouse-based beauty products business has opened a new warehouse in Sheffield and created 40 jobs - as it prepares to receive a Queen’s Award for export

Hothouse Partnerships - best known for its St Moriz fake tan - has opened a new warehouse and factory at Provincial Park in Ecclesfield after posting 100 per cent export growth over the last three years.

The site includes a new laboratory for product development and new production line.

The firm, which is headquartered in Brighouse and also has a warehouse and factory in Darton, Barnsley, employs 80.

Co-founder and Managing Director Melanie Brownlow will receive the Queen’s Award - seen as the most prestigious business accolade in the UK - from the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire in a ceremony on March 1.

She said: “Our business has gone from strength-to-strength over the past few years mainly as a result of new product development, increased distribution in some of the UK’s largest retailers and growth in new and existing international markets.

“We are now selling our brands in 30 countries and we expect this growth to continue. We began this business in 2007 in the midst of the last recession and now with Brexit causing real uncertainty for us all, we are continuing to invest and expand. Growth outside the EU has been equal to business in the EU.

“Export is one of our biggest strategic targets and we are extremely proud of our achievements. The new facility will allow us to look forward to another successful year and beyond despite the challenges we may face.”

HotHouse had already hired 10 of the 40 new jobs, she added.

The firm creates, develops and manufactures products including children’s bath time toiletries Kids Stuff Crazy Soap, haircare brands ColourVibe and Shades (London), and Asper & Jones English toiletries.

Melanie added: “The one brand that made the difference to the business was the launch of the St Moriz Self-Tan brand. The UK market at the time was dominated by only a few expensive brands so the opportunity was evident to establish a quality product that was affordable and accessible to the mass market.”