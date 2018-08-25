Brighouse firm Abzorb renews partnership with Huddersfield Town

LEADING Business Telecoms provider Abzorb has again signed an agreement to be the Official Partner of Premier League football club Huddersfield Town.

The company, which works with the industry’s leading names, such as BT, O2, EE and Vodafone, to provide businesses with one contact, one bill and one solution for all their telecommunication needs, has penned a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

The agreement sees Brighouse-based Abzorb, one of the UK’s largest independent business telecoms providers, become named sponsor of the South Stand, aka The Cowshed situated behind the goal.

Abzorb’s logo will also feature on the back of training wear which is worn during all first team training sessions at PPG Canalaside.

Abzorb founder Steve Beeby said: “Huddersfield Town had a remarkable 2017/2018 season which resulted in the club retaining their place in the top flight of English football.

“That’s no mean feat and we’re delighted to have renewed our partnership with the club for the next two years.

“This time we are sponsoring the South Stand, which has been the scene of many great moments in this club’s recent history.”

“We believe Huddersfield Town and Abzorb share the same values and ethos which is why we continue to work together – something we are all looking forward too over the coming months and years.”

Abzorb twice been named Mobile Distributor of the Year at the Comms National Awards.

The company provides communication services direct to B2B as well as through its national network of over 300 Reseller Partners.

Sean Jarvis, Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director, said: “Abzorb’s support means a lot to Huddersfield Town.

“Steve and the Abzorb team have built a fantastic local business and a great team, so we’re naturally delighted that Abzorb has partnered with the club for the fourth straight season.

“Like Huddersfield Town, Abzorb is a local success story with the same ambition and determination to deliver the best results. We are proud to carry the Abzorb’s name on the South Stand and on training wear as Huddersfield Town’s Premier League journey continues.”