Budding young entrepreneurs in Halifax set up shop at trade fair

It's as if students from The Crossley Heath School were in an episode of The Apprentice and Dragons' Den as they took part in a Trade Fair at two large West Yorkshire Shopping Centres.

The event was staged by West Yorkshire Young Entrepreneurs and saw students compete for shopper’s attention to sell their goods in the hopes of making it through to the national finals in May.

The team from the school in Halifax had prepared for months before they sold their goods to the public.

The students sold Valentine’s gift sets, eco-friendly ‘no plastic’ straws and a children’s language book for toddlers.

Business was brisk all day, profits were made and the teams engaged with passers by, who took photos with a huge blue owl Mascot - a sales tactic idea dreamed up by the Halifax youngsters to bring in the customers.

Amir Hafidh, Area Manager for Young Enterprise West Yorkshire, said: “It’s a lot of work for everyone involved and we’re grateful to the volunteers, business advisers, teachers and staff who go the extra mile to give their time and energy to help these youngsters to achieve their business dreams and aspirations.

"It’s always worth it to see the enthusiasm and determination to succeed shown by our young people”.

The Young Enterprise Company Programme supports teams of students in participating schools, helping them develop their commercial skills into viable businesses that are judged against national criteria.

As well as producing business plans and providing financial information, each team has to attend a Dragons' Den type interview and presentations, competing for local and national awards.

The students draw up business plans, create products and services, raise share capital, sell to the public at trade fairs and face fierce scrutiny from judges in several gruelling rounds of the Company Programme competition.

The competition, funded by HSBC, ends with a glittering final in London and the possibility of a trip to compete against the finest young entrepreneurs in Europe.