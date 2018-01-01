Business Focus with Managing Director of Orchard Energy

Amar Hussain, Managing Director of Orchard Energy part of the Kinect Energy Group, based in Elland

Tell us about your route to becoming a managing director

Amar Hussain, Managing Director of Orchard Energy

I have worked for Orchard Energy for 11 years, joining the company in a sales role and bringing in some major clients who are still with us today. I then became sales manager, before working my way up to associate director, then commercial director and joining the board of directors.

The company became part of the Lakehouse Group in 2015.

In April this year, I became managing director when Gareth Henderson left to concentrate on his other business, closely followed by the business being acquired by global company World Fuel Services and the Kinect Energy Group.

As managing director, my responsibilities include sales and marketing, product development, recruitment and customer service, all of which have helped the business to grow.

What’s your business motto?

It’s really simple. Our business motto is an acronym which spells TPIS. This stands for Transparent Personal Integrity and Straight-talking. TPIS sets us apart because there are a lot of third party companies that have a bad reputation and we are trying to break away from that.

What would your advice be for anyone starting their own business?

I’ve had loads of advice over the years but a couple I always remember are ‘if you don’t have passion you don’t have anything’ – if you don’t believe in what you’re doing then why would anyone else?

The other piece of advice that stands out to me is ‘there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.’ Initially you might not think this is business advice, but it translates to me as do your research, plan ahead and be prepared for the unexpected.

What achievement in your career are you the most proud of?

Becoming a managing director at Orchard Energy is the achievement I’m most proud of as far as my career is concerned.

I’m proud of how far the business has come and its reputation in the industry, while equally excited about our future under the ownership of World Fuel Services and the Kinect Energy Group.

Do you have any regrets in business?

My outlook in life and in business is that I never try to look back in regret, and instead try to move on. A setback is never a bad experience, it’s just one of life’s lessons. At the time, you might think it was a really bad experience, but you learn from it.

Where do you see the business going in the next five years?

Being part of the Lakehouse Group helped us open doors to more sectors, as well as national opportunities for Orchard, and we experienced an extensive period of growth. Our recent acquisition by World Fuel Services will take that growth to the next level, opening up more national and international links.

It really is an exciting time for the business and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds being part of the Kinect Energy Group.

What are the biggest obstacles to overcome to achieve those ambitions?

Because of the sector we’re involved in, regulation and compliance could play a part, as well as technology, competition and recruiting the right staff.