Calderdale celebrates business during enterprise month with lots of events in March

A month-long celebration of business and enterprise in Calderdale is taking place with events throughout March.

Organised and run by AD:VENTURE, the ERDF funded start-up programme, and with input from professional business and education support service providers including Leeds Beckett University, Halifax Business Improvement District, Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Calderdale Council and Calderdale College, Calderdale Enterprise Month will take place from March 1 to 31.

The four-week schedule of free events, workshops and networking sessions, aims to bring people and businesses together from across the region to share their thoughts, experiences, innovations and ideas.

The focus throughout the month will be on exploring and celebrating the themes that have been shared from Calderdale’s #Vision2024 initiative, including distinctiveness; kindness and resilience; and enterprising and talented.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “We’re delighted to support Calderdale Enterprise Month, which will bring together professionals offering a range of help and advice to those that are thinking about launching a company or have plans for future growth.

“The project will complement the Council’s Enterprise Social Media Takeover Week, which will run from 4 to 10 March, highlighting the enterprising nature of Calderdale residents and businesses and building awareness of our joint Vision2024 for Calderdale.”

Sarah Carling, programme manager for AD:VENTURE, said: “We know that there’s a diverse, energetic and innovative business community in Calderdale and we want to nurture and encourage greater engagements between organisations that are starting-up and scaling-up.

“With a full schedule of free workshops and networking sessions, there has never been a better time for businesses to make the most of the support that is on offer to them.”

Connecting and boosting the business community, free events will focus on apprenticeships, start-ups, scale-ups, marketing, sales, tax, finance, leadership, networking and planning.

With a culture of collaboration, there is likely to be a session to meet with the needs of most organisations; for those that can’t find what they are looking for, there will be sign-posting available to the relevant services.

For further details visit www.ad-venture.org.uk/calderdale-enterprise-month