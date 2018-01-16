Calderdale Council has no active projects with stricken Carillion

Calderdale Council says it has no active construction projects with the stricken Carillion, but is reviewing any impact the firm’s collapse will have on historic contracts.

Carillion went into liquidation on Monday under debts of £900m but has a string of public-service contracts across Yorkshire.

Carillion’s business is now in the hands of the official receiver, which is reviewing all of its contracts.

Staff and contractors working on public sector service contracts will continue to be paid, but big projects, including the construction of hospitals and roads, could end up being delayed while the details are worked out.