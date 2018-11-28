Calderdale residents are encouraged to support local independents on Small Business Saturday

Businesses in Calderdale are getting ready to celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend, on Saturday 1 December.

Now in its sixth year, Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful small business campaign, which last year saw an estimated £748m spent with small businesses across the country.

Residents are encouraged to keep it local this weekend by doing all or most shopping with independent small businesses.

For example, buying meat from a local butcher and vegetables from the greengrocer, have coffee at a local café, or buy Christmas cards and gifts from a local independent store.

Calderdale Markets will be open as usual and will provide a one-stop-shop for people to shop locally this Small Business Saturday.

The Markets service will also be providing stalls and helping with the set up of the festive market in Ripponden on Small Business Saturday which will feature lots of stalls offering a range of goods such as arts and crafts, artisan food and local wines.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Coun Barry Collins, said: “Calderdale has so many fantastic local businesses and this Small Business Saturday we’d like to encourage people to discover the many benefits of shopping locally.

“As well as lots of independent shops around the borough, our markets are packed with friendly, independent stall holders who will be more than happy to help you support local businesses this Saturday.”

To find out more about Small Business Saturday, visit www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.

