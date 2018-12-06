Calderdale waste permit problems as woman turned away at centre with rubbish

People using the Calderdale waste recycling centres – which are subject to a permit pilot scheme – on behalf of residents unable to go themselves can do so, say council chiefs.

But they will need to produce the Calderdale resident’s photo ID and official document containing proof of the person’s Calderdale address at every visit.

The new permit scheme is being trialled at Brighouse and Elland waste recycling centres and if successful will be rolled out to the other centres in Calderdale at Sowerby Bridge, Halifax and Todmorden.

One woman, who did not wished to be named, had previously used one of the centres on behalf of her grandparents but had been turned away following introduction of the new system at the end of November.

She said: “Permits are only issued if you can prove that you are the owner of a car registered to a Calderdale address.

“Calderdale Council have not considered the needs of vulnerable residents who need help with their refuse disposal.

“In my case I can no longer help my disabled grandparents – who don’t drive – as my car is registered in Kirklees.

“When this has been brought to their attention, they seem surprised and front line staff admit that this change was ‘rushed through’ and residents’ needs have not been considered.

“The operative I spoke to didn’t know if the inclusion and diversity team had been consulted in this poor decision making,” she said.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood services, Coun Susan Press (Lab, Todmorden), said the council was trialling the scheme to help improve efficiency, reduce queuing times and cut waste disposal costs to make challenging budget savings.

“This is so we can keep the centres open for local people and maintain the usual opening hours.

“It also brings Calderdale in line with many other UK councils,” she said.

But Coun Press pointed out it was a trial scheme and people’s views would be taken into account before permanent decisions were made.

By bringing the resident’s documentation as proof the centre was being used on behalf of a Calderdale person, people could continue to do so.

“This is a pilot, so we will take people’s feedback into account before considering any plans to develop the permit scheme further,” said Coun Press.

“If anyone who doesn’t live in Calderdale needs to visit Elland or Brighouse Household Waste Recycling Centres on behalf of someone who does live here, they are welcome to do so but they must bring the Calderdale resident’s photo ID and an official document containing proof of their Calderdale address on every visit.

“We encourage all residents to make full use of the weekly recycling and fortnightly waste collection services.

“We offer assisted collections for residents who are unable to place their containers out for collection.”

The ID permits are free and will be issued at site offices at both Elland and Brighouse HWRCs on production of a valid driving licence or similar – passport, bus pass, blue badge – as photo identification and a recent utility bill (no more than three months old) as proof of address.