Caravan Guard delivers Christmas cheer to Yorkshire cancer charity

Halifax-based leisure insurance specialists Caravan Guard, incorporating Leisuredays, has delivered £58,000 of Christmas cheer to the Yorkshire Cancer Centre to help meet this year’s £1 million target for a state-of-the-art MRi simulator.

The £2.4 million MRi Sim (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Simulator) at the Leeds Cancer Centre will transform radiotherapy services for around 7,000 patients who undergo treatment at the centre each year.

It allows clinicians to identify and define the areas for treatment with much greater clarity,saving even more lives.

Last year, the Halifax company donated £68,000 to the centre to meet a fundraising shortfall for its pioneering NanoKnife treatment.

Peter Wilby, chairman of Caravan Guard and its sister company Wilby Ltd, was approached by the centre’s fundraisers to offer financial support.

Peter’s son and managing director of Caravan Guard, Ryan, said: “Having met both patients and clinicians at the centre last year, we know how important appeals like this are to continue to provide life-saving treatment for cancer patients. Care completely is one of our company values and this extends beyond our colleagues, customers and partners to very deserving charitable causes like this one.”