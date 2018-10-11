Caravan Guard scoops award

Caravan Guard and Leisuredays, caravan and motorhome insurance specialists from Halifax, are celebrating after winning a top award for consistently high levels of customer service and satisfaction.

The company collected the Customer Service Award at the recent 2018 UK Broker Awards – the leading platform for national recognition within the insurance broker market. Judges said Caravan Guard was always looking to improve and had the desire to provide genuine customer service.

Managing director, Ryan Wilby, said: “Brilliant customer experience is one of our company values, and our whole team is absolutely passionate about delivering exceptional service to all of our customers.

“It’s fantastic to have everyone’s efforts and excellence recognised with this accolade. A very high number of customers renew with us year after year, rewarding us with positive feedback.”